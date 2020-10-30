Ivanka Trump holds rally in Waymart days before election

WAYMART, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Officials with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport tell Eyewitness News they are getting ready for a possible visit from President Trump on Monday.

However, this afternoon Ivanka Trump made a stop in Wayne County. Crews broke down the stage at New Leaf Farm where Ivanka Trump had just wrapped up a campaign event. Supporters packed a barn and security turned away hundreds of people when the event reached capacity.

Less than a week before the election, she spoke on the president’s accomplishments with national security, natural energy independence, tax cuts and jobs.

She mentioned Biden’s claims to transition away from oil, saying that would eliminate thousands of jobs in PA.









She also talked about her father’s support for the police and his efforts to bring our troops home.

“In less than 3 years, President Trump has rebuilt the United States military, he has secured America’s borders, he has defeated the ISIS caliphate, he has fostered peace in the Middle East, he has delivered historic tax and regulatory cuts, fixed our broken trade deals and brought jobs back to America and back to Pennsylvania.”

Her remarks on the president’s efforts to combat human trafficking received the biggest applause of the event.

She also said the administration is on track to deliver a safe and effective vaccine by the end of this year.