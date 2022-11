Outgoing Republican Curt Sooney has held Pennsylvania’s 4th legislative district since 2004.

However, Sonney decided to step down this year and in a surprise primary win, entertainer Jake Banta took the GOP primary. Banta faces a challenge from Democrat Chelsea Oliver, a former Corry City Council member.

Banta currently holds a strong lead with 67%, while Oliver currently has 33%. Banta is ahead by 7,298 votes.