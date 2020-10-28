Jet 24, FOX 66 and YourErie.com to present live debate between Laughlin and Slomski on October 29th

Beyond the race for president, the hottest local contest on election day is the battle for state senate in the 49th district.

Republican incumbent Dan Laughlin is being challenged by Democrat Julie Slomski.

The campaign has been marked by a flood of negative television advertising, but we are going to give you a chance to sort it all out just days before the election.

Jet 24, FOX 66 and YourErie.com will present a live debate between the candidates this Thursday, October 29th.

You can watch this live here on YourErie.com or on JET 24 on Thursday night at 9 p.m.

You can also watch this debate on Friday at 4 p.m. on FOX 66.