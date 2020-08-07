JET 24/FOX 66 to live stream ABC News special coverage of 2020 Democratic and Republican National Conventions

JET 24/FOX 66 will carry ABC News special coverage of the Democratic and Republican National Conventions.

Special coverage of the 2020 Democratic National Convention will take place on Monday, August 17 through Thursday, August 20 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Special coverage of the 2020 Republican National Convention will take place on Monday, August 24 through Thursday, August 27 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos will lead coverage from New York City joined by “World News Tonight” Anchor David Muir and “ABC News Live Prime” Anchor Linsey Davis on each of the four nights of both conventions with special reports throughout every day.

JET 24/FOX 66 will stream ABC News’ special coverage of the RNC and the DNC live on YourErie.com.