Jet 24/Fox 66/YourErie.com to carry Thursday’s state Senate debate live

Probably the most heated local contest on election day is the battle for state Senate in the 49th District.

Republican incumbent Dan Laughlin is being challenged by Democrat Julie Slomski.

The campaign has been marked by a flood of negative television advertising, but tonight the candidates are face-to-face.

Jet 24/Fox 66/YourErie.com will present a live debate between the candidates tonight. You can watch it live at 7 p.m. on YourErie.com.

You can also watch it on Jet 24 tonight at 9 p.m. or you can watch Friday at 4 p.m. on Fox 66.