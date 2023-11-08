(WHTM) – Democrat Jill Beck has won a seat on the Pennsylvania Superior Court, according to the Associated Press.

Voters could choose two of the four candidates on the ballot for Pennsylvania Superior Court. Timika Lane won the other seat, the Associated Press projects.

A graduate of Duquesne University School of Law, Beck worked for the nonprofit KidsVoice representing abused and neglected children in court. She also served as a law clerk for Honorable Christine Donohue on the Superior Court and the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania.

Beck received endorsements that included the Planned Parenthood Pennsylvania PAC, IBEW Local 98, and Pennsylvania Speaker of the House Joanna McClinton.

Pennsylvania’s Superior Court was established in 1895 and serves as one of two statewide intermediate appellate courts. Cases are typically heard by panels of three judges in Philadelphia, Harrisburg, or Pittsburgh and may also be heard by nine judges.

The court is responsible for appeals in criminal and most civil cases from the Court of Common Pleas and appeals involving children and families.

The Superior Court has been described as “one of the busiest intermediate appellate courts in the country.” In 2022 the court received nearly 13,000 appeals docket applications and heard more than 6,400 appeals.