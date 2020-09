FILE – In this Feb. 29, 2020 file photo, Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden, accompanied by his wife Jill Biden, speaks at a primary night election rally in Columbia, S.C. Jill Biden is a prankster. The Democratic Party’s attempt to adapt its typical convention rituals to a pandemic-induced virtual affair will be put through its paces Tuesday night. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

Dr. Jill Biden will speak with leaders in Erie County.

Jill Biden will discuss the importance of community colleges and the role education plays as an economic equalizer, according to the Biden campaign.

She will speak about her experience as a community college professor and the Biden-Harris plan to expand access to secondary education.

The event will start at 2:15 p.m. Anyone interested in participating can register here.