Jill Biden to virtually meet with Erie County, Pennsylvania leaders

On Tuesday, September 22, Jill Biden will virtually meet with leaders in Erie County, Pennsylvania, to discuss the importance of community colleges and the role they play as engines of socio-economic mobility for students and the communities that surround them.

Biden will speak about her experience as a community college professor and emphasize the Biden-Harris plan to expand access to secondary education.

The event is expected to start at 2:15 p.m. EST.

Members of the public interested in joining this event should register HERE.