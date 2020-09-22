Jill Biden virtually meets with local Erie County leaders

Jill Biden, the wife of Democratic Nominee Joe Biden, hosted a Zoom meeting with local leaders in Erie County to discuss the importance of community colleges.

Here is more on what Dr. Biden had to say about her experience as a community college professor.

Dr. Biden said that education plays an important role in uplifting a community. Dr. Biden supports Erie County’s plan for a community college.

With a plan for a community college in Erie County already in motion, Dr. Biden, a lifelong community college professor, praised local leaders including County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper and congressional nominee Kristy Gnibus for Erie County’s commitment to give the community a place to further their education.

“There is nothing more important to our democracy or the future of our nation than giving our students the kind of educational opportunities they deserve and it’s clear community colleges change lives. I’ve seen it in my own students, I’ve watched them gain confidence and build better careers,” said Dr. Jill Biden.

Gannon University Professor Margo Wolfe said that she taught in the Erie School District for 11 years and has been teaching at local colleges.

Wolfe said that she understands the importance of higher education and appreciates the Bidens commitment to an affordable higher educational plan.

“Erie struggles. We struggle with a lot of things and we need this community college and I understand how much it fills a gap for those people who can’t access higher education, who don’t have those opportunities for whatever reason and want to go back to school part time,” said Margo Wolfe, Professor at Gannon University.

Dr. Biden said that she first saw the economic power of community colleges back in 2008.

“Community colleges were at the fore front of designing an innovative way to train students for better jobs and rebuild our economy, and so Joe and I both know the transformational power of community colleges to help our economy recover,” said Dr. Biden.

Dr. Biden said that if Joe Biden is elected, he will invest 50 billion dollars to high quality training programs to give workers a chance to earn an industry recognized credential with out debt.