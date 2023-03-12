A familiar face in Millcreek Township announced Sunday morning that he’s looking to continue serving the community.

Jim Bock, a current Millcreek Township Supervisor, is seeking another term.

The Republican candidate said that his number one goal is to continue protecting the Millcreek taxpayers and making sure that the township’s spending is held in check.

“When I saw what’s going on recently with the spending here at the township, I really felt obligated to stay in this race and continue this fight for the taxpayers. I’m committed to another six years of watching out for the taxpayers and their dollars because it is their money,” said Jim Bock, Millcreek Township Supervisor.

Bock cited his disapproval of the township’s decision to purchase the west 8-th street properties for more money than appraisals deemed necessary.