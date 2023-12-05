Former Chairman of the Erie County Democratic Party is throwing his name in the hat for a Pennsylvania Senate seat.

Jim Wertz announced his candidacy for the 49th District Pennsylvania State Senate seat on Tuesday, according to a release. Wertz will challenge incumbent Republican state Sen. Dan Laughlin, who was first elected in 2016.

Wertz grew up in a working-class family in Reading, PA and moved to Erie County 25 years ago to attend Edinboro University. Since 2005, Wertz taught journalism and digital media at Edinboro University and has served in numerous leadership roles with the faculty union and university administration.

He was elected as chairman of the Erie County Democratic Party in 2018 and has worked with numerous successful candidates and campaigns prior to his resignation in November 2023.