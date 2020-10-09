Joe Biden could be coming to Erie soon

Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks about climate change and wildfires affecting western states, Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

There is a chance presidential candidate Joe Biden could be making his way to Erie soon.

Erie County Democratic Chairman Jim Wertz stated in a zoom call this morning that the party is in talks with the national campaign and he could make his way here soon.

This announcement came as leaders of the local Democratic Party were voicing their support of Biden.

Members of the party spoke out about the economic plan Biden has to help rebuild the country and how it specifically will help Erie County.

Other topics of discussion included minimum wage and the impact the coronavirus is having on small businesses.