Joe Biden releases statement ahead of Trump’s Tuesday visit to Erie

In this combination photo, president Donald Trump, left, speaks at a news conference on Aug. 11, 2020, in Washington and Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks in Wilmington, Del. on Aug. 13, 2020. (AP Photo)

Vice President Joe Biden released a statement today ahead of President Trump’s visit to Erie for a Make America Great Again rally.

“When candidate Donald Trump visited Erie four years ago, he promised to bring back jobs. President Trump’s visit to Erie today is a desperate attempt to distract from the fact that he broke that promise and has repeatedly failed Pennsylvania’s families over the last four years. He failed working Pennsylvanians by incentivizing companies to offshore jobs, waging war on unions, and giving huge tax breaks to big corporations and the ultra-wealthy. He failed Pennsylvania families by intentionally misleading them about the severity of COVID-19, resulting in the loss of life for nearly 8,500 Pennsylvanians and the loss of livelihood for hundreds of thousands in the state. And now he’s trying to strip away health care protections for millions when they need them most.”



“The working families that I met when I was in Erie earlier this month deserve a president who will fight for them on day one. As president, I will help Pennsylvanians recover from four years of neglect and put working families at the center of our effort to build the economy back better than it was before.” Joe Biden

Biden made a campaign stop in Erie on Oct. 10th. President Trump will be in Erie Tuesday, Oct. 20th at 7 p.m. at the Erie International Airport.

You can register for two tickets here.