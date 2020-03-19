Joe Biden sweeps three states, needs 47% of remaining delegates to win Democratic nomination

Former Vice President Joe Biden is expected to substantially expand his delegate lead over Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders after sweeping Tuesday’s primary races in Arizona, Illinois and Florida.

As the number of COVID-19 cases in the U.S. continue to rise at an alarming rate, voters still made their way to the polls despite questions about the ethics of asking Americans to leave their homes.

The former vice president has consistently led in the polls since his streak of victories in South Carolina and the two Super Tuesday contests.

The former vice president needs to win 47% of the remaining delegates in order to officially win the Democratic nomination.