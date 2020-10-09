Joe Biden to make campaign stop to Erie on Saturday

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at campaign event in Pittsburgh, Pa., Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at a location called Mill 19. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Former Vice President Joe Biden will make a campaign stop in Erie on Saturday. It will be the first visit of a Presidential candidate since candidate Donald Trump came to Erie back in 2016.

“We’re very excited that Vice President Biden will be in Erie on Saturday. It’s a wonderful time. It’s an exciting opportunity.” said Jim Wertz, Erie County Democratic Party Chairman.

Wertz says due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, there will not be a major public event. In fact, at this point, the campaign hasn’t even announced where the Vice President will appear. Local democrats, however, are excited about this announcement.

“I am so excited about that. I’m thrilled to think he’s campaigning here.” said Marilyn Cugini.

“I think that’s great. I think he needs to come to Erie.” said Donna Maycock.

Not all Biden supporters says they would attend an in-person event.

“I would love to see him, but, I think I’ll just watch on TV with the current situation of the virus.” said Darleen Terwilliger.

Erie County has been listed by the New York Times as a place of interest for the upcoming election.

“We are highly representative of the population of Pennsylvania and how they tend to vote. I think this just re-enforces how important Erie is to this campaign.” Wertz said.

The Biden visit comes just four years after Hillary Clinton lost in Erie in 2016. She never visited Erie and Donald Trump did. The Biden campaign doesn’t want to repeat that mistake.

“I think the more places they show up, show themselves to the people, talk to the people, that is going to turn the voters.” Cugini said.

“I think having Vice President Biden here this weekend will be one of those moments for folks who are on the fence. Still, to have Joe Biden know Erie, Joe Biden has to be Erie and Joe Biden knows Erie.” Wertz said.