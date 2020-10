Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at campaign event in Pittsburgh, Pa., Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at a location called Mill 19. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden will hold a rally in Erie Saturday.

Biden is expected to hold a rally around 5 p.m. Saturday at a location that is to be decided.

This story is breaking. We will continue to update you with more as it is announced.