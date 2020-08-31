Joe Biden to visit Pittsburgh today

Democratic nominee Joe Biden is scheduled to visit Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania today.

His campaign says he will use his speech to answer this question: “are you safe in Donald Trump’s America?”

This comes one week after Biden announced he would begin planning visits to several battleground states.

President Trump slammed the Biden campaign on Twitter, saying the trip is due to “plunging” poll numbers. The president plans to visit Kenosha on Tuesday to meet with members of law enforcement and survey damage from recent protests.