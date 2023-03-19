Another candidate has tossed his hat in the ring for Millcreek District Judge.

Joe Ianello announcing his campaign at Bizzarro’s Ringside Restaurant.

Ianello has served for 30 years in law enforcement as a corrections officer at the Erie County prison and he said that he’s learned a great deal about how to lead with fairness and respect.

“Communication is the most important part of things. As far as the law enforcement is concerned, there is a law enforcement aspect of this job. You have to be fair and impartial when you’re in the courtroom and that’s important. You’ve got to hold to the law and then you can use your best judgement as well,” said Joe Iannello, candidate for West Millcreek District Judge.

Ianello said that he really wants to address COVID-related truancy issues in Millcreek, helping to get kids re-integrated back into the school system.