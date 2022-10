John Fetterman will be making a stop in Erie on Thursday.

Fetterman, along with other Democratic lawmakers, will hold a worker’s rally at the UE Local 506 building in Lawrence Park.

The rally will feature Pennsylvania Senator Bob Casey and Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown, all in support of Fetterman and Dan Pastore, who’s running for the 16th Congressional district.

The rally is set for Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m.