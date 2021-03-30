Judge Brabender rules Anthony “Buzz” Andrezeski will remain on primary ballot for Clerk of Records

Anthony “Buzz” Andrezeski will remain on the primary ballot.

This comes after today’s appeal of a judge’s ruling last week.

Erie County Judge Dan Brabender expressed during the hearing that his opinion remains the same and Buzz will stay on the ballot as a candidate for Clerk of Records.

Erie Community Board of Elections Attorney Talarico expressed it was unfair for other candidates to gather 250 signatures, while Buzz got just 88 claiming that the pandemic kept him from getting the proper number.

“He recognizes what we’re all going through in this society with the pandemic and when the governor says don’t go within six feet of other people,” said Anthony Andrezeski, Running for Erie County Clerk of Records.

Attorney Talarico’s next step is to potentially file an appeal to the commonwealth.