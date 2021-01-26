Judge Marshall Piccinini announces candidacy for Judge in the Erie County Court of Common Pleas

Marshall Piccinini is announcing his candidacy for Judge in the Erie County Court of Common Pleas.

The decision comes as prosecutor Marshall Piccinini was called on by Governor Tom Wolf to fill the remaining time in retiring Judge William Cunningham’s term for 19 months.

Besides being the area’s top federal prosecutor, Piccinini also served with UnifiedErie — a community anti-violence effort based out of Mercyhurst University.

“The courtroom has been where my work has been my entire career. I have dedicated my life to public service. This is an opportunity to continue to serve, and I believe and I hope I have proven my abilities to do this as a judge,” said Judge Marshall Piccinini, appointed Judge, Court of Common Pleas.

Piccinini believes he has developed the skills serving as an appointed judge in the Court of Common Pleas.