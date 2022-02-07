Judge recommends congressional map favored by GOP lawmakers, moves to state Supreme Court

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvania’s state Supreme Court will consider a new map of congressional districts recommended Monday by a lower court judge who picked a proposal favored by top Republican lawmakers but opposed by Democrats.

The map recommended by Commonwealth Court Judge Patricia McCullough, a Republican, came from a pool of more than a dozen submitted to the court.

The map — which was drawn by Lehigh Valley resident Amanda Holt and passed through the Republican-controlled Legislature without Democratic support — sides with Republicans on the most prominent areas of disagreement.

The question of redrawing the state’s congressional districts has gone to the courts after Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, and the Republican-controlled Legislature deadlocked.

McCullough held three days of hearings on proposals and had a choice of maps submitted by Republican lawmakers, Wolf, Democratic lawmakers, partisans on both sides and good-government groups.

It is strictly a recommendation on which the state Supreme Court — with a 5-2 Democratic majority — will make the ultimate decision. In 1992, when a similar process played out, the high court went along with the lower court judge’s recommendation.

Pennsylvania, like most other states, must redraw its congressional district boundaries to account for a decade of demographic shifts. The new districts must take effect in this year’s election, to last until 2032′s election.

Complicating the process is Pennsylvania’s loss of a seat, from 18 to 17, as the Census showed the nation growing more quickly in population over the past decade than Pennsylvania.

The primary election is May 17.