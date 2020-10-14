Julie Slomski fires back on the Senator Laughlin’s claim for being personally responsible for securing $14 million for the Erie School District

Following a television commercial where State Senator Dan Laughlin claimed to be responsible for securing $14 million for the Erie Schools, Democratic Candidate Julie Slomski and her supporters are now firing back.

As the saying goes, “It takes a village.” Julie Slomski and 13 others said that there was no I in the matter, rather a team that got much needed funding for the Erie School District.

Republican State Senator Dan Laughlin claims to have “saved the Erie School District” however some area leaders are saying that this is not the case.

“To say that one person new in a senate seat secured $14 million in recurring revenue is laughable,” said Pat Harkins, (D) State Representative.

Harkins said that it was an organized effort involving late State Representative Flo Fabrizio, other state representatives and Julie Slomski who worked for Governor Tom Wolf.

“It was Julie who kept all parties at the table when things got heated and contentious and believe them things got heated and contentious,” said Harkins.

Former Superintendent Jay Badams appealed to legislators and the governor for financial help.

In a letter endorsing Laughlin for reelection, Badams said that the Erie School District got no where with sitting state legislators or the governors office, until Dan Laughlin promised to get Erie the money.

The letter stated that “All our local delegation would do, including out governor’s representative, would be to counsel us on who we should give credit to for getting us the meeting or to tone down out rhetoric so we don’t anger anyone.”

Meanwhile, retired Assistant Superintendent Bea Habursky said that during the financial crisis, Slomski provided crucial communication.

“She understood our need to prepare, to vocalize and continue to fight for fair funding for Erie and the surrounding area,” said Bea Habursky, Retired Assistant Superintendent for the Erie School District.

Despite Tom Speigel backing Senator Laughlin for state senate, Slomski said that she is thankful to have both present and former school board directors on her side.

“Enough is enough. This is pure politics. We need to work together and help regional thrive, especially our children from early learners making sure that we have all the tools we need,” said Julie Slomski, (D), Candidate for State Senate District 49.

One thing is clear, if you listen to the candidates and their supporters, there is no clarity on who gets credit for providing $14 million in state funding got the Erie School District.

To date, Slomski and Laughlin have both been endorsed by the PSEA. Slomski was also endorsed by the American Federation of Teachers.

See the responses from Senator Laughlin and former Superintendent Badams here.