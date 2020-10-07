Kamala Harris and Mike Pence scheduled to face off tonight in the Vice Presidential Debate

Kamala Harris and Mike Pence are scheduled to face off tonight in the Vice Presidential Debate.

Political Analysis Dr. Joe Morris expects that this will be a very different debate than the first Presidential Debate.

The first Presidential Debate this year was also called one of the worst in American history and it was said that both sides have some damage control to work on.

A major focus could be on COVID-19 following the president’s diagnosis of the coronavirus.

Both Harris and Pence have completely different styles than Biden and Trump.

“Both have a really good debating style and tend to air of the side of looking professional. I think we’re likely to see a toned down debate tonight,” said Dr. Joe Morris, Political Analyst.

You can watch the debate on our sister station FOX 66 at 9 p.m.