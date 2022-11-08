Let’s shift gears to a more local race that isn’t being run statewide, but could certainly have big implications.

In this race, 6th term incumbent Congressman Republican Mike Kelly is being challenged by local businessman and attorney, Dan Pastore, on the Democratic side.

With 17% of the votes in, Kelly looks to be heading to Washington for a 7th term to represent the 16th Congressional District.

Kelly is currently holding 63% of the vote over Pastore, who currently has 37% of the vote right now.