Representative Mike Kelly votes against article of impeachment

The U.S. House of Representatives voted to impeach President Trump.

The article of impeachment alleges that he intentionally incited the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol on January 6 during the Electoral College vote count.

U.S. Representative Mike Kelly (R-Pa.) released this statement after voting against impeaching the president:

“I don’t believe President Trump committed an impeachable offense when he told those at the rally to protest peacefully and make their voices heard. He did not tell them to commit violence, and he and all of Congress have rightfully condemned the rioters who breached the U.S. Capitol. If America is to come together, political games have to stop. Impeachment of a president for First Amendment protected speech just days before he leaves office is not a step toward unity.”