Kristy Gnibus responds to claim of her not voting in the 2016 Presidential Election

Competition continues for a seat in Pennsylvania’s 16th District.

According to an email from Erie County Republican Chairman Verel Salmon, Democratic nominee for Pennsylvania’s 16th District, Kristy Gnibus did not vote during the 2016 Presidential Election.

Gnibus tells us that she missed the 2016 election for personal reasons including taking care of her children and working.

“What about folks that can’t get off work? Transportation or childcare? Until this year some people like me we’re excluded from this process sometimes,” said Kristy Gnibus, (D) Nominee for PA 16th District.