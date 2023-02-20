A lifelong Erie County resident is running for reelection.

Dr. Kyle Foust announced his candidacy for reelection in the upcoming primary election for Erie Country Controller. He was first elected in 2019 and took office in 2020.

Foust served as a member of the Erie County Council for 16 years and previously worked at CityGrows as a development manager. He hopes to continue keeping the office free of politics and expand auditing capabilities during his second term.

“Erie County is a special place, and I want to make it as special as much as we can going forward. That’s why I’m dedicated to serving in the capacity I am to make sure that whatever I can do to make Erie County a better place tomorrow, I’m going to try to do that,” said dr. Kyle Foust, Erie County Controller.

Pennsylvania’s primary election is Tuesday, May 16.