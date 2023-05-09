The Erie County Election Office staff is reminding voters how to participate in early voting as Tuesday is the last day.

The Director of Elections, Tonia Fernandez, says Tuesday, May 9 is the last day for people to vote early in-person, and to apply for a mail in ballot or absentee ballot.

Early voting will take place in the Erie County Courthouse, 140 West 6th Street, in the Voter Registration and Elections Office (RM 112), Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. through Tuesday, May 9.

From May 9 to May 16 at 8 p.m., there will be 15 minute free parking available outside of the courthouse for those wanting to drop off their ballot in the dropbox.

For anyone looking to vote in person today, Fernandez is reminding people that an application must be filled out to vote on your ballot, then you can place it in the dropbox.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“We do encourage voters to make sure that if they’re going to vote a mail-in ballot to make sure that they sign and date the envelope, so it’s not challenged on election day,” said Tonia Fernandez, director of elections, Erie County Elections Office.

Fernandez says the office is also gearing up for Election Day by preparing supplies for the polling locations and getting ready to ship out the voting machines.

Voted ballots must be received by your county Election Office by 8 p.m. on Election Night, May 16, 2023.