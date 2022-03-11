Friday, March 11 was the last day for republicans to get their names on the May primary ballot.

Folks were bringing in and dropping off candidate petitions at the Brewerie at Union Station.

A candidate needs a petition with a specific number of signatures in order to get on the ballot. They are important for any candidate, regardless of party.

Congressional candidates need at least 1,000 signatures to be on the ballot.

“We have got some committee people and we have other folks who are just here because they feel passionate about one candidate. We have over 30 candidates running for U.S. Senate, Pennsylvania Governor or Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor,” said Melanie Brewer, Campaign Manager for Congressman Mike Kelly.