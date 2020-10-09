Last day to apply for a mail-in ballot is Oct. 27th

With the election less than a month away, some voters are growing anxious waiting for their mail-in ballots.

The last day to apply for a mail-in ballot is October 27th.

If you do apply that day, you’re asked to apply in person and they will print a ballot at the elections office.

One voter said she and her husband applied for a mail-in ballot back in August and have just received word that it’s on its way.

“This has been a couple of months so far. I thought we’d be ahead of the game. So, to know our ballot isn’t even in the mail yet is kind of concerning,” said Trina Sacchetti, voter waiting on ballot.

If you have not received your mail-in ballot you can go to the Erie County Courthouse and they will print you a duplicate ballot, “voiding out” the original.