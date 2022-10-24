Oct. 24 is the last day to register to vote in the Nov. 8 election, and election clerks reminded voters about ballot security.

It was the last day to make changes to your registration, and the election supervisor said the last day to apply for a mail-in ballot is Nov. 1 and that the drop box in front of the courthouse will remain open.

The Erie County clerk said ballots are secure and safe during the entire process, from dropping ballots off at the courthouse to the polling locations on Election Day.

“This is the first time we’ve had a camera right on that box outside. We also have a camera inside of where we’re storing our ballots. Once those ballots are scanned in, scanned at the bottom of the machine and held in a certain tray, they are not opened until the end of the night,” said Julie Slomski, Erie County clerk.

The election supervisor wants to remind people that they can only drop off their ballot at the ballot box. To drop off other ballots, they must fill out a designated agent form.