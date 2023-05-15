The Erie County Election Office is making last minute preparations for Election Day.

The director of elections says office staff is getting ready for pre-canvassing. She said about 12 pre-canvassers will be present to open mail-in and absentee ballots beginning at 7 a.m.

The director told us that 18,483 mail-in ballots have been sent out, but only 11,298 have been returned.

She encourages voters to use the free parking spots available in front of the Erie County Courthouse to drop off ballots in the dropbox.

She also said there is still time for voters to cure their ballot envelopes if needed.

“We’ve had a few people today come in, but we still have about 130 ballots where the voters made a mistake on the outer envelope,” said Tonia Fernandez, director of elections, Erie County Election Office. “We are still contacting people. The cut off to cure your ballot is 8 p.m. tomorrow [election day].”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Click here to view the list of voters that still need to cure their ballot. The 2023 Municipal Primary will take place May 16, 2023. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day.