(WHTM) — The late Pennsylvania State Representative Tony DeLuca won re-election Tuesday night, one month after he passed away after a brief battle with lymphoma.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of State, DeLuca received nearly 86% of the vote running against Green Party candidate Queonia Livingston in the Pittsburgh-area 32nd House District.

DeLuca received nearly 14,000 Election Day votes and more than 7,000 mail-in votes.

In addition to the House Insurance Committee, DeLuca served on the Democratic Policy Committee and was a member of several caucuses including Autism, Cancer, Firefighters and Emergency Services, Mental Health, Sportsmen, and Steel, the Democratic Caucus reports. He was also one of the original co-founders of the PA Legislative American-Italian Caucus.

Pennsylvania House Speaker Bryan Cutler (R-Lancaster) will need to schedule a special election to fill DeLuca’s vacancy in the 32nd District, according to the Associated Press.

Special elections will also need to be called to replace State Rep. Austin Davis, who is projected to become Pennsylvania’s next Lieutenant Governor, and State Rep. Summer Lee, who was elected to Congress.

All three represented districts in Allegheny County, which includes Pittsburgh.