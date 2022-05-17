Primary Election Day is upon us, but more than one million registered voters in Pennsylvania cannot take part.

That’s because Pennsylvania is one of the nine states still holding a closed primary.

Now a state senator from Erie is trying to change that.

Nearly a year ago Republican State Senator Dan Laughlin introduced Senate Bill 690.

Laughlin’s legislation, which would allow independent voters to choose a party primary to take part in.

“It’s really meant to just be more inclusive for voters especially in Pennsylvania has 1.2 million unaffiliated voters right now and quite frankly I think we need her voice in our primaries,” said State Senator Dan Laughlin, (R), District 49.

Pennsylvania currently is one of only nine states still holding a closed primary which means registered Democrats can only vote for Democrats, and registered Republicans can only vote for Republicans.

Independents have no pull in the political process, meaning tax paying residents must be registered with one of the two major parties to exercise their right in a primary.

“The argument is closed primaries allow parties to have meaning if you have a member of a political party then it is your parties voters who are deciding on the candidate that is being nominated,” said Dr. Joe Morris, Mercyhurst University.

The biggest hurdle now appears to be party leaders in the commonwealth holding on to the tradition of party members making sure to hold candidates from their party accountable, and only the party they signed up for.

“The party line I think for both Democrats and Republicans is that they don’t want none party members deciding who are the candidates are going into the general election through this primary process, but when you look at these voters many of them lane in our committed to candidates on one side or the other,” said Jim Wertz, Chairman of the Erie County Democratic Party.

When Laughlin first introduced this bill, PA has around 800,000 people registered as independent. That number now pushing 1.2 million.

“Nice right now about a third of registered voters in Pennsylvania are registered independent more and more younger voters 18 to 25 years old are registered as independent not because they are disaffected they don’t always feel they fins that within a party system,” said Wertz.

A system that has already changed and working now in the majority.

“There’s a good chance that in the future we will move from a closed primary system to an open whether that’s going to be the result of efforts were seeing right now or sometime in the future remains to be seen, but undeniably the train in the United States has been to move away from caucuses to primary are replacing closed primary,” said Dr. Morris.

While this isn’t the first push for this change in the commonwealth, Senator Laughlin is hopeful next May everyone registered in PA can vote.

“If you are a registered independent or unaffiliated voter watching us the day before the primary I wish that you could have been here for us to vote in this, but maybe next year,” said Laughlin.

Laughlin said that Senate Bill 690 could move out of committee by June and then head to senate and then the house with hopes for a vote by this Fall.