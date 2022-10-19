(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvanians have less than two weeks to apply for a mail ballot for the Nov. 8 General Election.

According to a release, the deadline for Pennsylvanians to request their mail ballot, complete and return it in person in one visit to their county election office is 5 p.m. on Nov. 1. Voters are encouraged to check their county election office hours before making the trip.

“Pennsylvanians still have time to apply online for a mail-in or absentee ballot or to apply in person at their county board of elections office,” said Acting Secretary of State Leigh M. Chapman. “Voters who wish to vote by mail should act fast and submit their application as soon as possible to allow enough time for their ballot to be mailed to them and then returned to their county election office before the deadline.”

Only registered voters can vote by mail ballot. The deadline to register to vote for the Nov. 8 General Election is Oct. 24.

So far, more than 1 million Pennsylvania voters have applied for a no-excuse mail-in ballot and more than 144,000 voters have applied for an absentee ballot in advance of the General Election.

As soon as voters receive their mail ballot, they should:

Read the instructions carefully.

Fill out the ballot, being sure to follow instructions on how to mark selections. Seal the ballot in the inner secrecy envelope marked “Official Election Ballot.” Be careful not to make any stray marks on the envelope. Seal the secrecy envelope in the pre-addressed outer return envelope. Complete the voter’s declaration on the outer envelope by signing and writing the current date.

Affix a postage stamp to the outer envelope before mailing.

On Nov. 8, Pennsylvania voters will elect a governor, lieutenant governor and U.S. Senator, as well as all the state’s 17 congressional representatives, 25 of its 50 state senators and all 203 of its state House members.

“The important thing is to exercise your constitutional right to vote and let your voice be heard, no matter which voting method you use,” Chapman said.