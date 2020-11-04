Live: ABC coverage of the 2020 Election

County leaders and elections officials are administering a safe, fair and accurate election. In an unprecedented election year, local elections officials assure all voters that, though a final count may take longer than previous election years, all votes will be counted.

“I am proud of the integrity and dedication of our poll workers in Erie County,” said Doug Smith, Erie County Clerk of Elections. “They are working diligently under extraordinarily difficult circumstances. Today’s turnout has been very high with long lines and we appreciate everyone’s patience. I was hopeful for a truly American day of voting and it is happening.”