JET 24, FOX 66 and YourErie.com is presenting a live debate between Republican incumbent State Sen. Dan Laughlin of the 49th District and his Democratic challenger Julie Slomski.

The campaign has been marked by a flood of negative television advertising, but on Thursday evening, the candidates were face to face answering questions from our panel.

JET 24 Action News Sean Lafferty served as moderator for the debate.