Local business owner announces candidacy for Erie County Executive

A local business owner is announcing his candidacy for Erie County Executive.

Brenton Davis hopes to pair his professional experience and military leadership in the County Executive role.

Davis is a Republican and ran for the position once before.

If elected, Davis plans on prioritizing the COVID-19 pandemic, helping small businesses, and creating jobs with livable wages.

“My primary objective as the next Erie County Executive will be to focus on economic recovery, small business development and job creation, which creates jobs with sustainable and livable wages,” said Brent Davis.

The decision comes as Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper has decided not to seek reelection.