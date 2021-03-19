Local businessman announces candidacy for Erie City Council

One local businessman is hoping to bring his experience to city council.

Restaurant owner Greg Brown announced his candidacy for Erie City Council after listening to concerns from community members over property taxes.

Brown’s main mission is to use his experience as a business owner to gain different perspectives in helping to reach the most optimal solution for lowering property taxes.

“In Erie, if we continue to raise property taxes, you are essentially taking significant savings and wealth creation lever away from anyone that owns a home or real estate,” said Greg Brown, (D), candidate for Erie City Council.

This year’s primary election falls on May 18th.