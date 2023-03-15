Candidates have received their ballot position in the casting of lots for the upcoming May primary.

Erie County Clerk Julie Slomski said their process involves the first person that filed a nomination petition having the opportunity to go first in determining their ballot position by rolling a ball.

Slomski said candidates have until March 22 to withdraw. Then official setting of the ballot follows shortly after.

She has advice for voters leading up to the election.

“One thing we are encouraging folks right now for those that have the mail-in ballot applications still at home, get that in to us, we want to make sure we have that all set and be able to get ready for the next step in the process,” said Julie Slomski, Erie County clerk.

Slomski also said Tuesday evening at 5 p.m. was the deadline for petition challenges, and 10 different challenges have been filed.