Local candidates to participate in forum held at Second Baptist Church

On Sunday October 10th at 5 p.m. local candidates will be participating in a Meet the Candidates Forum held at the Second Baptist Church on East 26th Street.

Hear how the candidates running for local offices share their views for the future of Erie and how this specifically relates to minority communities.

Candidates participating in this event will be running for county executive, county sheriff, county council, city council, and City of Erie School Board.

The forum will be monitored by Award Winning WERG/Super Soul Saturday Host Homer Smith.

The candidates that will be participating in this event include:

Dr. Tyler Titus

Chris Campanelli

Tim Gostomski

Andre Horton

Liz Allen

Jasmine Flores

Chuck Nelson

Maurice Troop

Dr. Leatra Tate

Aaron Lundberg

Daria Devlin

Zakaria Sharif

Lauren Gillespie

Candidates will be asked a series of questions that have been submitted from the community at- large, as well as from minority community leaders.

Each candidate will have up to two minutes to answer the question. As this is a minority focused forum, please be advised that questions will center on historic and current issues that have plagued the minority community.

You can submit your questions for this forum here.

This forum is sponsored by the Erie Dems Black Caucus, The Erie Branch NAACP, The African American Concerned Clergy, The Urban Erie Development Corporation, and The Eastside Erie Grassroots Coalition.

