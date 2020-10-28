Local debate set between Senator Laughlin and Julie Slomski

Beyond the Presidential race, the hottest local contest on Election Day is the battle for State Senate in the 49th District.

Republican incumbent Dan Laughlin is being challenged by Democrat Julie Slomski.

The campaign has been marked by a flood of negative advertising, but we are going to give you a chance to sort it all out just days before the election.

JET 24, FOX 66 and YourErie.com will present a live debate between the candidates this Thursday night.

You can watch the debate live at 7 p.m. on Thursday on YourErie.com. You can also watch the debate on JET 24 on Thursday at 9 p.m.

You can also watch the debate on Friday at 4 p.m. on FOX 66.