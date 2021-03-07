Local Democratic candidates hold open air petition signing event

Folks had a chance to meet Democratic candidates who are looking to get their names on the Spring primary ballot.

The inaugural Millcreek Democrats open air petition signing event was held at a parking lot on Peninsula Drive on Saturday March 6th.

This was the final push for candidates to get signatures before next Tuesday’s filing.

Organizers said that it can be hard to get signatures, especially during the pandemic as usually they can go door to door, but many people are reluctant to open their doors.

Both local and statewide candidates attended this event.

“It’s very important to be out here as a candidate to meet people that are going to vote, but before you can vote for us we actually have to be on the petition for the ballot,” said Timike Lane, Running for Judge of the Pennsylvania Superior Court.

Organizers said they have held many signing events over the past few weeks.