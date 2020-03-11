Local Democratic chair speaks on Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders

As Joe Biden continues to rack up wins in key primary states, he may still have a tough time winning the nomination.

Jim Wertz the Chairman of the Erie County Democratic Party, says Bernie Sanders still has a strong following despite falling far behind Biden.

Pennsylvania’s primary is not until April 28th, but Wertz thinks Sanders will still be on the ballot.

“Whether or not his campaign is in full force at the time, whether Joe Biden is still surging remains to be seen. But, I expect there to be a bit of a horse race in April here as well,” said Jim Wertz, Erie County Democratic Party Chairman.

Wertz says Sanders is most likely hoping to gain momentum over the next couple of days of primaries.