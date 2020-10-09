Local Democratic leaders stress importance of Biden presidency on economy

Before the announcement Friday of Joe Biden’s visit to Erie, democratic leaders throughout Erie County spoke out about how they believe a President Biden can fix the economy.

The pandemic has put a drastic dent in the economy throughout the nation. Some believe the person that can best get us back on track is Joe Biden.

Small businesses are being heavily impacted by COVID-19. One local restaurant owner explaining that she is still facing difficulties.

“My business has no money coming in, however, all the bills are still coming in. Big corporations have gotten enormous assistance from the Trump administration.” said Judy Pasold.

With businesses shutting down, thousands are still jobless.

“There are people that may still be waiting for their funds, just to make ends meet. This current administration doesn’t want to bargain.” said Dave Henderson, Erie-Crawford Central Labor Council Vice President.

State Rep. Bob Merski believes the best person to help bring back this economy is someone who has done the job before.

“Joe Biden knows that we have to turn this economy around, we are almost 12% in unemployment in the county right now. Joe Biden brought the economy back from the 2008 recession and he can do it again and the way you do that is by investing in things that are growing in the future.” Rep. Merski said.

Julie Slomski is running as the democratic nominee in the State Senate race for the 49th District. She is on board with the Biden Campaign because it supports things she is passionate about, like raising the minimum wage.

“We need to focus on why the Biden-Harris ticket is the right answer for us. It’s rebuilding the middle class. It’s building back better emissions and focuses on us, the middle class, and protecting our workers.” Slomski said.

Other topics of discussion among local democratic leaders include health care and education. Party leaders are reminding residents that the voter registration deadline is October 19th