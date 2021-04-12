Local Democratic Party Committee members not endorsing any Erie mayoral candidates due to policy

The May 18th primary is just around the corner. The local Democratic Party Committee members are not endorsing the mayor for a second term or anyone else running for mayor.

According to the Democratic chairman, this is part of their party’s policy to not endorse anyone in local primaries.

There are three Democratic candidates running for the mayor’s seat in the City of Erie, but the Erie County Democratic Party isn’t planning on endorsing one of their own.

Erie County Democratic Chairman Jim Wertz said that not endorsing a Democrat in the primary has always been the policy.

Wertz said that the party’s bylaws are clear.

“It’s a multi process that candidates would have to go through to receive the endorsement of the party,” said Jim Wertz, Chairman of the Erie County Democratic Party.

The Erie County Democratic Party said that not endorsing any candidate in the primary is just a reflection of their party.

“The decision by the committee to not endorse in this particular race once again is a reflection of the tradition of the party to not endorse,” said Wertz.

Mayor Joe Schember said that he has been endorsed by many Democrats from everyday people to community leaders.l

The local Democratic party not endorsing Schember does not phase him.

“I’ve been getting very strong responses from them a lot of Democratic leaders in town who have been supporting me,” said Mayor Schember.

Tom Spagel, who is running for Schember’s seat said that the party not endorsing the mayor shows a lack of confidence.

“I think more than anything else this is just the Democrats saying their tired of the status quo. We need some change,” said Tom Spagel, (D) Candidate for Mayor.

Also running for Erie Mayor is political newcomer, 28-year-old Sydney Zimmerman.

Wertz said that the party is currently in the process of reviewing those bylaws so you may see some changes.