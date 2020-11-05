Local Democrats weigh in on the 2020 presidential election

Erie County Democratic Party Chairman Jim Wertz says President Trump is trying to infringe on the will of the people.

Wertz says on election day he thought Donald Trump would get more votes in Erie County.

Those margins are shrinking in Joe Biden’s favor, and Wertz says he should win Erie County by 4,000 to 6,000 votes.

He is concerned about Trump trying to stop vote counting, saying you can’t be a person who claims to be a in favor of democracy while trying to squash millions of votes across the United States.

“I think the president is going to continue to try to infringe on the will of the people, and we are going to make sure that every vote here in Erie County is counted,” said Jim Wertz, chairman, Erie County Democratic Party.

Wertz believes the final results for Pennsylvania will be called on Friday.