Local elected officials react to Joe Biden’s running mate pick Kamala Harris

News of presumptive Democratic Presidential Nominee Joe Biden’s pick of Kamala Harris has traveled throughout the Erie community.

Here is how elected officials close to home are reacting from the Democratic headquarters.

California Senator Kamala Harris is the first black woman and Asian American person to run for vice president.

Some people we spoke to said that Biden’s choice is important for the minority community.

“I think it was a good shock. It was a great surprise,” said Angela McNair, Erie School Board Member.

Presumptive Democratic Nominee Joe Biden announced on August 11th his decision to name California Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate.

“Joe Biden, if he wins the presidential nomination, the oldest president to be sworn in to office. I think having someone young and accomplished like Kamala Harris is a good thing,” said Dr. Joe Morris, Political Analysis.

55-year-old Harris, a former Presidential candidate, is the first black woman to join a majority party ticket.

As COVID-19 cases spike in Erie County, Jim Wertz, Erie Democratic Party Chairman told us that Harris could provide a fresh perspective on Capital Hill and closer to home.

“A change in administration will be beneficial to our local community. We’re being ravaged by COVID-19 at 14.5% unemployment with no signs of turning back to full employment,” said Wertz.

McNair told us that having a woman like Kamala Harris in the White House could speak volumes to the younger generations.

“For the younger other African American woman, that aspires to become involved I think they should pay attention to what she’s doing and stay on her trail,” said McNair.

Harris has also been a leader on issues including race and pushing to make Lynching a federal crime.

McNair also told us that if Senator Harris were to take a seat in the White House, she would continue to have a voice and empower other women.

McNair also said that Senator Harris is moving forward to work on police reform issues that are occurring within society today.