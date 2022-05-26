A recount of ballots for the Senate race is taking place at Erie, Crawford and Warren County election offices.

The Erie County Election Office is tentatively planning on starting a recount of ballots on June 1, 2022.

The office has to recount the ballots for Oz and McCormick because they have vote totals within the one-half of one percent margin, triggering a mandatory recount under state law.

The ballots that were scanned at the precincts will be brought to the election office and will be rescanned. A different scanner will also be used on the mail-in ballots once this has taken place.

“Once we have a tight race like that, it becomes an automatic recount. The Department of State does have to issue a directive to each county,” said Tonia Fernandez, Erie County Election Supervisor. “The recount will start on June 1 and we have to be finished by noon on June 7.”

Erie County has 55,368 Republican ballots that will be recounted.

Warren County has just over 8,000 and they will begin counting May 27. Crawford County will recount all their ballots.